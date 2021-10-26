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Democrat admits on MTP election was stolen without realizing it.
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40 views • October 26, 2021
Chuck Todd asks Biden co campaign chair Cedric Richmond, "How can Republicans win all 27 toss up house races, yet Donald Trump lose the race?"
His answer:
"Donald Trump increasing Republican turnout was a big deal"
So from Democrats own mouth- Donald Trump turned out voters for everyone but HIMSELF! WTFU
And I look forward to this "audit" Mr Robinson wants to conduct into "what happened"
His answer:
"Donald Trump increasing Republican turnout was a big deal"
So from Democrats own mouth- Donald Trump turned out voters for everyone but HIMSELF! WTFU
And I look forward to this "audit" Mr Robinson wants to conduct into "what happened"
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