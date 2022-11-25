Climate Repentance Climate Religions Catholics Smash Tablets

In Episode 143 we discuss the religious ceremonies that were held around the world in relation to the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. Pope Francis called on Christians to repent of their climate sins and modify their lifestyles to save the planet. A catholic delegation along with various other denominations and religions gathered at and on top of Mount Sinai, and smashed tablets with climate commandments on them to show their displeasure for the lack of urgency for climate repentance. Where does all of this fit into Bible prophecy?





