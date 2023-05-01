Well, If They Can't Get You With The 💉 -Plant Based “Vaccine” Could Do

MIRRORED from DW News
13 Aug 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HkM2ipSD4k&ab_channel=DWNews
Scientists say rice, corn, potatoes or lettuce can be used to produce antibodies. Bio-tech firms are already in clinical trials with their plant-based drugs or awaiting approval from health agencies - to combat ebola, the norovirus and COVID-19.
https://www.who.int/teams/health-product-policy-and-standards/standards-and-specifications/vaccine-standardization/plant-derived-vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.