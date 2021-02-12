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Dr. Steve Pieczenik Talks About the Military Coup That is Going On In The United States
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551 views • February 12, 2021
There is a slow Military Coup that is taking place that will take down the Biden Presidency. This is what Dr. Steve Pieczenik has been saying. The second half of the show is from the Meier writing on reincarnation.
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