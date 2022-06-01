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Mark Steyn criticises Sian Jones' 'slap down' of Christopher Chope's vaccine death comments.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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100 views • June 01, 2022
Mark Steyn criticises Sian Jones' 'slap down' of Christopher Chope's vaccine death comments (09:29)

https://rumble.com/v16y6yr-mark-steyn-criticises-sian-jones-slap-down-of-christopher-chopes-vaccine-de.html

Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/pZjHnhlVf9c

https://www.keepbritainfree.com/post/updates-who-the-magical-mystery-vaccine?utm_campaign=3f4a3c3d-8819-44f3-9e48-db497653ee4a&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=43d346ce-a9a3-4e3d-84c6-1c07ecac3aa2

Obviously our own new media channels are filled with the brave, the truthful, the honest and the 'dynamic' investigators. It's rare as hens teeth however, to hear a journalist covering anything negative about these jabs on legacy media.

Mark Steyn has bravely been putting his own journalistic head above the parapet, doing his own analysis, interviewing real people who have and are suffering.

Here he challenges the latest efforts by media to minimise Sir Christopher's work by suggesting a 'numbers analyst' (fact checking lemming) is more correct than he.

https://www.keepbritainfree.com/post/updates-who-the-magical-mystery-vaccine?utm_campaign=3f4a3c3d-8819-44f3-9e48-db497653ee4a&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=43d346ce-a9a3-4e3d-84c6-1c07ecac3aa2

Link to Sir Christophers response to the fact checkers:-

https://download-files.wixmp.com/ugd/71beaf_41640cb32cb84beb8a689add3ecad655.pdf?token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1cm46YXBwOmU2NjYzMGU3MTRmMDQ5MGFhZWExZjE0OWIzYjY5ZTMyIiwic3ViIjoidXJuOmFwcDplNjY2MzBlNzE0ZjA0OTBhYWVhMWYxNDliM2I2OWUzMiIsImF1ZCI6WyJ1cm46c2VydmljZTpmaWxlLmRvd25sb2FkIl0sImlhdCI6MTY1NDA3NTkxNCwiZXhwIjoxNjU0MTExOTI0LCJqdGkiOiI4Mjg5MTY4YWI3YzkiLCJvYmoiOltbeyJwYXRoIjoiL3VnZC83MWJlYWZfNDE2NDBjYjMyY2I4NGJlYjhhNjg5YWRkM2VjYWQ2NTUucGRmIn1dXSwiYXR0YWNobWVudCI6eyJmaWxlbmFtZSI6IkxUUiB0byBGdWxsIEZhY3QgMTEuMDUuMjIucGRmIn19.slEhO-WTwLQPrcf4hQZ-oZ07kMc9XSlv8zCoB9iwNgM

There is a new petition that is getting close the 100,000 signatures needed to force a debate in parliament.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/602171

Please sign and share the petition to demand a full investigation into the safety of the vaccines.

=================================

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
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mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, No To WHO
Keywords
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