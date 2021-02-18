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Designing The World’s Only Science-Based Business
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40 views • February 18, 2021
Designing The World’s Only Science-Based Business
Must business be risky? Must those who have the best ideas, express the highest degree of motivation and have the greatest sense of altruism be put at the greatest level of risk just to try and add to progress, economic development and wealth? Realistics is not a business it is a science of business, it is a theory of how to bring predictability into the area of business start-ups and economic development programs.
Must business be risky? Must those who have the best ideas, express the highest degree of motivation and have the greatest sense of altruism be put at the greatest level of risk just to try and add to progress, economic development and wealth? Realistics is not a business it is a science of business, it is a theory of how to bring predictability into the area of business start-ups and economic development programs.
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