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Sanhedrin "Third Temple" Ritual in Jerusalem (R$E)
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113 views • December 17, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9c_l2s6Wk8&;t=651s | From the prophecies of Elder Paisios (Mount Athos) is known that the destruction of the Dome of the Rock and the reconstruction of the IIIrd Temple in Jerusalem will announce that the Age of the anti-Christ (from the Tribe of Dan) is here. He (the anti-Christ) will be enthroned as the leader of the world in the IIIrd Temple in Jerusalem.
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