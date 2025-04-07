Theology, Policy and Politics with Author Craig Docksteader

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





Is changing a nation really about electing the right leaders—or is it something deeper? In this eye-opening episode, author and advocate *Craig Docksteader* joins us to discuss the real keys to national transformation. With over 30 years of experience in public policy and ministry, Craig brings deep insight into how Christians can make a lasting impact in the cultural and political spheres—starting from the ground up.





*Key takeaways in this episode:*





- Why changing government alone is *not* enough to shift a nation

- The critical difference between top-down and grassroots transformation

- What the Bible really says about civic engagement

- What historical figures like Esther and Daniel teach us

- Encouragement for believers feeling called to the public square





