BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Theology, Policy and Politics with Author Craig Docksteader
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 3 weeks ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


*Craig Docksteader: How Christians Can Truly Shift a Nation*


*DESCRIPTION:*


Is changing a nation really about electing the right leaders—or is it something deeper? In this eye-opening episode, author and advocate *Craig Docksteader* joins us to discuss the real keys to national transformation. With over 30 years of experience in public policy and ministry, Craig brings deep insight into how Christians can make a lasting impact in the cultural and political spheres—starting from the ground up.


*Key takeaways in this episode:*


- Why changing government alone is *not* enough to shift a nation

- The critical difference between top-down and grassroots transformation

- What the Bible really says about civic engagement

- What historical figures like Esther and Daniel teach us

- Encouragement for believers feeling called to the public square


👉 *Subscribe to our channel* and click the bell so you don’t miss future episodes.


📲 *Share this with a friend* who’s passionate about faith and nation!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:


*Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em*


---


*FIND US AT:*


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


---


#FaithAndCulture #ShiftANation #ChristianLeadership #PublicSquare #KingdomInfluence #BiblicalWorldview #GrassrootsMovement #FayteneTV #LetYourLightShine #CraigDocksteader


Keywords
publicsquarebiblicalworldviewgrassrootsmovementfaithandculturechristianleadershipfaytenetvshiftanationkingdominfluenceletyourlightshinecraigdocksteader
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy