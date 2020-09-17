© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Planed 5PM Demolition of WTC7 was 20min Late on 9-11-2001
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • September 17, 2020
The Planed 5PM Demolition of WTC7 was 20min Late on 9-11-2001
while the ignorant Media Reading from Scripts they had been given
said that WTC7 had "collapsed" at 5:00pm
WTC7 was a 47 story steel framed building that was NEVER hit by
a airplane, and Fires have NEVER been the cause of a total collapse
of any STEEL Framed Building.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Corporate News Stations were reading their Scripts that
said that WTC7 collapsed at 5pm, All the Evidence for investigations
had not probably finished Burning yet, so the Demolition was Delayed
until 5:20pm.
while the ignorant Media Reading from Scripts they had been given
said that WTC7 had "collapsed" at 5:00pm
WTC7 was a 47 story steel framed building that was NEVER hit by
a airplane, and Fires have NEVER been the cause of a total collapse
of any STEEL Framed Building.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Corporate News Stations were reading their Scripts that
said that WTC7 collapsed at 5pm, All the Evidence for investigations
had not probably finished Burning yet, so the Demolition was Delayed
until 5:20pm.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.