Cascading Failures: Seversk Lost Amid Ukraine’s Unsuccessful Southern Gambit

There continues to be heightened activity surrounding the negotiation process. According to several global media outlets, on December 9, U.S. President Donald Trump set a deadline for Ukraine to accept the draft peace agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not respond clearly to his American counterpart’s statements. Meanwhile, as of December 10, fighting continued on all fronts amid the Ukrainian conflict.

The front in Ukraine’s Sumy region remains static, with high-intensity fighting ongoing. The Ukrainian command in this sector has received reinforcements from the recently mobilized and is trying to secretly deploy them to carry out some personnel rotation. It is reported that six assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed on the night of December 10.

On the outskirts of Myropil, a Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed by a series of strikes with fiber optic first-person view drones. Of the 50 units officially delivered, Ukrainian troops have lost more than half of the supplied armored vehicles during the conflict.

As of December 10, Russian units have begun clearing the occupied districts of Seversk. Currently, only the eastern outskirts of the city remain under Ukrainian control. The rapid collapse of the city’s defenses took the Ukrainian command by surprise.

A critical shortage of mobile reserves is one of the main reasons for the operational crisis. Earlier, the Ukrainian command had transferred all available reserves south to Gulyaipole. The brigades were assembled from various sections of the front, including the northern one.

On December 9, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the Russian Army’s General Staff, arrived at a forward command post. He ordered the 51st Army to neutralize the besieged Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd.

This explains the increased intensity of Russian airstrikes on the city.

Russian troops advanced on the northern flank of the front near Gulyaipole. On December 9, the 36th Russian Brigade captured the village of Ostapivske.

A week earlier, Russian units had broken through a continuous line of Ukrainian fortifications on the Radostnoye-Nechaevka-Danilovka line. If the Russian offensive continues in this direction, the situation for Ukrainian troops could worsen.

The left flank of the Ukrainian units that transferred to Gulyaipole will be unprotected. The 154th Mechanized Brigade, the 92nd Assault Brigade, and battalions from the 5th Assault Brigade and the Presidential Brigade are deployed in this area.

The Ukrainian army is steadily facing a series of tactical and operational crises. This is evident from the loss of several large cities in a short period of time. Seversk is next in line and is already effectively in Russian hands.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-unsuccessful-southern-gambit/