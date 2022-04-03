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The Dollar is trash, the Ruble is King now -- El dólar es basura, el Rublo es el Rey ahora
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123 views • April 03, 2022
The Dollar is trash, the Ruble is King now -- El dólar es basura, el Rublo es el Rey ahora
Putin signs order demanding gas payments in roubles from Friday}
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/31/putin-indicates-he-may-turn-off-gas-supplies-to-europe-overnight-russia-roubles
Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/putin-says-russian-gas-must-be-paid-roubles-friday-2022-03-31/
Putin firma el decreto para frenar el envío de gas a los países que no paguen en rublos
https://www.abc.es/internacional/abci-putin-firma-decreto-para-frenar-envio-paises-no-paguen-rublos-202203311720_noticia.html
Putin firma el decreto que obliga a los países “hostiles” a pagar el gas en rublos a partir del viernes
https://www.eldiario.es/internacional/ultima-hora-invasion-rusa-ucrania-directo_6_8876780_1087665.html
Putin signs order demanding gas payments in roubles from Friday}
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/31/putin-indicates-he-may-turn-off-gas-supplies-to-europe-overnight-russia-roubles
Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/putin-says-russian-gas-must-be-paid-roubles-friday-2022-03-31/
Putin firma el decreto para frenar el envío de gas a los países que no paguen en rublos
https://www.abc.es/internacional/abci-putin-firma-decreto-para-frenar-envio-paises-no-paguen-rublos-202203311720_noticia.html
Putin firma el decreto que obliga a los países “hostiles” a pagar el gas en rublos a partir del viernes
https://www.eldiario.es/internacional/ultima-hora-invasion-rusa-ucrania-directo_6_8876780_1087665.html
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