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EVIDENCE OF NON-BIOLOGIC (PLACEBO?) BATCHES (HOW BAD IS MY BATCH!)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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405 views • May 08, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC (Placebo?) BATCHES (How Bad is My Batch!)
(Team Enigma) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(BATCH ANALYSIS SUMMARIES) https://howbad.info/
(video source link) https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1Rnxpiw7kCX/
Team Enigma Reports @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/teamenigma/
----------------------------
"Scanning electron microscopy and X-ray spectroscopy analysis of some
Pfizer and Moderna batches show unusual structures and chemistry.
These batches are associated with almost no adverse events in VAERS database.
Are these placebo batches or some other undeclared technology?
It is certain however, that the vials contain fraudulent product
with undeclared chemical composition and contaminants."

welcometheeagle88 (comment) Here's the top ~15 toxic lot's (relative).
"Explained" button explains the relative weighted value assigned to each event level...:
212C21A and 032H20A are particularly interesting when also examining by location/territory...
https://i.imgur.com/j6EzBuc.jpg
==================
SEE ALSO THE PREVIOUS REPORT:
EVIDENCE OF SELF-ASSEMBLING STRUCTURES IN COVID19 INJECTION VIALS
(Team Enigma feat. Dr. Shimon Yanowitz) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aoWFnT6OXCCB/
================
COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

Corona 2 Inspect [Eng. Trans. Articles Pack]
(world orders review) https://drive.protonmail.com/urls/6ZS43J9R6R#CwNcxIcH3w2Q
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

Compilation of video reports concerning the 'graphene oxide' and 'self-assembly (teslaphoresis) micro-technology' found in the Pfizer covid injection platform. [PDF] https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
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The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
================
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
(#1) PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #1]) SERUM MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/

(#2) PFIZER COVID / QUAD FLU [GRAPHENE MICRO-ASSEMBLY] INJECTIONS
(Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD) [NZ #2]) SERUM / BLOOD MICROSCOPY ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XunubTnFDuI2/

Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/

MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/

NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/

GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/

"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/

"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/

Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/

#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
================
(Corona2inspect) @ https://corona2inspect.net/
================
La Quinta Columna @ https://www.laquintacolumna.net
================
https://www.orwell.city/ [English translations of short edits]
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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