Deadly bacteria 50% mortality, Fires out of Control, NYC's gives out Crack Pipe+, Tucker broke contract?!

Did Ukraine just blow up its own Kakhovka Dam?https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-did-ukraine-blow-up-its-kakhovka-dam.html
Puerto Rico shatters record with 125-degree heat index, producing power outages and serious health risks
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/puerto-rico-shatters-record-with-125-degree-heat-index-producing-power-outages-and-serious-health-risks/
CDC warns of deadly bacteria with 50% fatality rate that has been declared endemic to the US Gulf Coast
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/cdc-warns-of-deadly-bacteria-with-50-fatality-rate-that-has-been-declared-endemic-to-the-us-gulf-coast/
UPDATE: Hundreds of fires burning out of control in Canada’s “Worst-Ever Season”
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/update-hundreds-of-fires-burning-out-of-control-in-canadas-worst-ever-season/
New York City installs free crack pipe dispensers
https://nworeport.me/new-york-city-installs-free-crack-pipe-dispensers-media/
Fox News Claims Tucker Carlson Breached Contract With New Mega Viral Twitter Show
https://nworeport.me/fox-news-claims-tucker-carlson-breached-contract-with-new-mega-viral-twitter-show/
Texas bans LGBT “trans” hormone drugs and other toxic gender-bending mutilators of children
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-texas-bans-trans-hormone-drugs-mutilators-children.html
The global elites need a better excuse to push FOOD TYRANNY:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-07-german-nutrition-society-reduce-meat-global-warming.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.