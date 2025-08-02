YOUTUBE WILL REQUIRE GOVERNMENT ID 🔞 OR THEY CENSOR YOU IN THE UNITED STATES❗

The censoring of the Internet is getting worse day by day. This time its spread to YouTube requesting "Age Verification" Government Official ID to access the platform or you'll be restricted. This is happening in the USA "United States" after the UK Online Safety Act Law came into effect. Somehow another government is hitting America own companies and effecting American Citizens. This might be the end of the internet as we know it.





Hmmm...that reminds VfB of an X post he saw yesterday:





Holy Insanity.





In order to cut down on third world immigrants stabbing people with Machetes, Australia has set up “Machete Drop Boxes”….





Yeah that ought to work 🙃





https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1951253522772541742





When you secretly rule by THESIS > ANTITHESIS > SYNTHESIS, the last thing you want is for anyone to choose PROTHESIS [removing the machete wielding foreigners, thus removing the ANTITHESIS from the equation and eliminating the need for the offered SYNTHESIS]





THINKING FOR ONESELF IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT WHEN BEING RULED BY LYING PREVARICATING GASLIGHTING SCUMBAGS 💡