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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 69: Parable of the Talents
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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A talent at the time of Jesus was a large sum of money that represented 6,000 days of work, more than 16 years. In the parable, Jesus is the Lord who conferred goods upon three of his servants so they could take care of His business while He traveled abroad.

The first two did well, investing the money, but the third squandered the talent bestowed upon him. The first two servants were commended for their diligence and were rewarded accordingly; whereas, the third servant was judged harshly for his inaction. The money in the parable represents salvation.

The first two men made an honest effort to improve the number of talents entrusted to them, but the third man just buried the talent in the dirt. The Lord was angry with him because he never even tried to work out the salvation given to him. The lack of effort was an affront to redemptive work performed by the Lord and this is why the punishment was so severe.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1972.pdf

RLJ-1972 -- JULY 21, 2024

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