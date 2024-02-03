Footage of Israelis blocking the Nitzana checkpoint on the Egypt - Israel border has reappeared in order to prevent trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip . Attempts by the Israeli authorities to disperse the demonstrations end in nothing.





Previously, a similar action took place at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, where the police made arrests, and in the port of Ashdod people demanded that they stop delivering goods to the enclave until all the hostages were released.





The performances take place against the backdrop of rumors of an upcoming new truce with Hamas. The majority of the Israeli population has a negative attitude towards such deals with militants and considers them a sign of weakness, so the actions at the checkpoint are increasingly welcomed by people.





All these images, naturally, are actively savored by Palestinian propaganda, presenting what is happening as a manifestation of deep divisions in Israeli society and its vulnerability.

