Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage of Israelis Blocking the Nitzana Checkpoint on the Egypt - Israel Border
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
30 views
Published 17 hours ago

Footage of Israelis blocking the Nitzana checkpoint on the Egypt - Israel border has reappeared in order to prevent trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip . Attempts by the Israeli authorities to disperse the demonstrations end in nothing.


Previously, a similar action took place at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, where the police made arrests, and in the port of Ashdod people demanded that they stop delivering goods to the enclave until all the hostages were released.


The performances take place against the backdrop of rumors of an upcoming new truce with Hamas. The majority of the Israeli population has a negative attitude towards such deals with militants and considers them a sign of weakness, so the actions at the checkpoint are increasingly welcomed by people.


All these images, naturally, are actively savored by Palestinian propaganda, presenting what is happening as a manifestation of deep divisions in Israeli society and its vulnerability.

#Israel #Palestine

@rybar

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket