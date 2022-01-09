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On Rebuking The Mocker Or The Wise - Proverbs 9:8 (NIV)
8 Do not rebuke mockers or they will hate you;
rebuke the wise and they will love you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Mocker is a fool who hates admonition and the messenger.
The Wise values admonition and appreciates the messenger.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2s4ttzbz
#rebuke #mockers #hate #wise #love