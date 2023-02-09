© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AvalonMiner 4pin fan simulator has two ports and adopts dual-chip technology for better stability and stronger compatibility. The speed can be simulated automatically through the commands issued by the miner without noise. AvalonMiner fan simulator 4pin is suitable for miners with special interfaces such as Avalon 920, 921, 911, 910, 1066, 1166, 1246, etc.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1636
#Avalon #A1246 #Fan #Simulator