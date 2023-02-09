Create New Account
Avalon A1246 Fan Simulator
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 17 hours ago

AvalonMiner 4pin fan simulator has two ports and adopts dual-chip technology for better stability and stronger compatibility. The speed can be simulated automatically through the commands issued by the miner without noise. AvalonMiner fan simulator 4pin is suitable for miners with special interfaces such as Avalon 920, 921, 911, 910, 1066, 1166, 1246, etc.Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1636

#Avalon #A1246 #Fan #Simulator

