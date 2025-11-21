Idi Amin, Al Sharpton, Freemasons, Jews, Chemtrails, Pentecostals, CIA, A-Bombs, NYC

SR 2025-11-20 #236

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #236: 20 November 2025

Topic list:

* Idi Amin Dada on the Richard Pryor Show vs. the REAL Idi Amin.

* Black African ex-Muslim-turned-CATHOLIC tyrants like Julius Nyerere LOVE Adolf Hitler’s mustache!

* Roman Catholic dictator Francisco meets Roman Catholic dictator Francisco!

* REV. Al Sharpton’s heroic snitching on the Mafia for the FBI: here’s what Johnny really thinks.

* Prince Hall Freemason Jesse Jackson was the FBI’s snitch targeting Martin Luther King, Jr.

* Nobody was leaning forward to free blacks like SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh.

* “The Veteran” and Johnny’s philosophy on reviewing movies.

* Augustine vs. Aquinas on “Communism”.

* “Chemtrails”: WWII thru today.

* “It’s the Jews...IN BRAZIL!”

* Your choice: JEWS or CRUSADERS.

* Order in the Ekklesia.

* Thomas Munster and the Zwickau Prophets.

* “Frank Sturgis” a.k.a. “Frank” Angelo Fiorini.

* “Almost Priests”

* Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd and Melvin Johnson have this in common.

* Cold War Operation: SPEND YOUR MONEY

* Hiroshima’s Hateful Eight

* Donald Trump’s “fiscal conservatism”.

* Google AI says, YES, the Jesse Jacksons are BOTH Prince Hall kiddie-table Freemasons.

* NYC’s new extremely rich Jew-ess Police Commissioner-ette.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5