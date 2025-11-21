Idi Amin, Al Sharpton, Freemasons, Jews, Chemtrails, Pentecostals, CIA, A-Bombs, NYC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-20 #236
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #236: 20 November 2025
Topic list:
* Idi Amin Dada on the Richard Pryor Show vs. the REAL Idi Amin.
* Black African ex-Muslim-turned-CATHOLIC tyrants like Julius Nyerere LOVE Adolf Hitler’s mustache!
* Roman Catholic dictator Francisco meets Roman Catholic dictator Francisco!
* REV. Al Sharpton’s heroic snitching on the Mafia for the FBI: here’s what Johnny really thinks.
* Prince Hall Freemason Jesse Jackson was the FBI’s snitch targeting Martin Luther King, Jr.
* Nobody was leaning forward to free blacks like SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh.
* “The Veteran” and Johnny’s philosophy on reviewing movies.
* Augustine vs. Aquinas on “Communism”.
* “Chemtrails”: WWII thru today.
* “It’s the Jews...IN BRAZIL!”
* Your choice: JEWS or CRUSADERS.
* Order in the Ekklesia.
* Thomas Munster and the Zwickau Prophets.
* “Frank Sturgis” a.k.a. “Frank” Angelo Fiorini.
* “Almost Priests”
* Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd and Melvin Johnson have this in common.
* Cold War Operation: SPEND YOUR MONEY
* Hiroshima’s Hateful Eight
* Donald Trump’s “fiscal conservatism”.
* Google AI says, YES, the Jesse Jacksons are BOTH Prince Hall kiddie-table Freemasons.
* NYC’s new extremely rich Jew-ess Police Commissioner-ette.
