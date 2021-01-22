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Beware The 'Vaccine' Of The Beast !!
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111 views • January 22, 2021
This clip compares a modern report of a CDC whistle-blower to much older footage indicating that evidence of vaccines being behind the dramatic rise in neurological conditions such as autism and the cause of other chronic ailments has been systematically suppressed for decades.
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