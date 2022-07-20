Get Prepped Now-WEF and UN Vote to Bump Up the Timetable for the Destruction of Humanity

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Yesterday SQuayle shared a tweet warning that the WEF and the UN have voted to advance the timetable for genocide, economic destruction, the destruction of human rights with their not so great reset. Additionally the US HOR's (house of representatives) is up to all kinds of detrimental shenanigans, as is the DOD. The time is now to get prepared with food and water independence, first aid and medicine, self defense needs, reduce your debt and find as many ways as possible to develop redundancies into your preps. Pray for wisdom and discernment always. God bless.