Happiness From Chicken Eggs?

After eating 3 soft boiled eggs today, I felt a happiness transfer from the eggs to my body. I've been raising my own chickens for egg purposes, for 4 years now. I've used rock dust and other essential fertilizers for their pasture. The pasture is lush and very healthy. My chickens live on this pasture for over 50% of the day and the other time they roam my property. They love eating earth worms, crickets and grasshoppers, in addition to their organic non-soy-based feed. I have some happy chickens and I can literally feel that energy enter my body from eating their eggs.

