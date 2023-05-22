Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Happiness From Chicken Eggs?
137 views
channel image
Merkaba44
Published Yesterday |

After eating 3 soft boiled eggs today, I felt a happiness transfer from the eggs to my body. I've been raising my own chickens for egg purposes, for 4 years now. I've used rock dust and other essential fertilizers for their pasture. The pasture is lush and very healthy. My chickens live on this pasture for over 50% of the day and the other time they roam my property. They love eating earth worms, crickets and grasshoppers, in addition to their organic non-soy-based feed. I have some happy chickens and I can literally feel that energy enter my body from eating their eggs.

Keywords
pastured chickenshigh vitamin a egg yolkshappy chickens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket