Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Are Aliens Really Visiting The Earth?"
channel image
Hal Graves
22 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

Are aliens from outer space regularly visiting and abducting the people of earth?  This new video report visits the alien phenomena which a lot of people believe in.  More than 20 million Americans say they've seen a UFO.  Is this real, or could there be something else happening.  My new video on "Are Aliens Really Visiting The Earth?"

Keywords
aliensspacecraftouter spacedemonsufosfallen angelsnear death experienceufo sightingsthe occultalien abductionswe are not aloneround discballs of lightufos fly at high speedsufos can change shapesufos have high maneuverabilitygovernment secret weaponufos and the occultgo through walllevitateappear as humansufos and demonsufos can disappear and reappearwhistleblower says government has intact and partially intact ufo vehicles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket