Richard Vobes: Have we got to stomach this? (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel Richard Vobes at:-
https://youtu.be/dL-QO_C3doE
Jan 30, 2023They want us to eat bugs. Really? They can bug off!
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#insects #food #climatechange