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Gotthard Tunnel Ceremony - Illuminati Rituals and Foreshadowing of the Satanic Plan
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281 views • April 23, 2020
This is the condensed version of the ceremony, showing the most important parts. A few things were omitted though, such as the blessing of the tunnel by 4 or 5 representatives of the major Abrahamic religions, some brief symbolisms, fighter jet air-show, and lots of speeches from delegates and Elites as they arrive for the show.
The full 6-hour version of the ceremonies can be viewed in its entirety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4NU0Tok1T4&t=618s
Description from the full video: "The Gotthard Base Tunnel, the longest and deepest tunnel in the world, is due to officially open in Erstfeld at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 1. The tunnel, which has been under construction for the past 17 years, will be 57 km long and will allow trains to travels up to 250kmh, dividing travel time by half between Zurich and Milan, to two and a half hours."
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
The full 6-hour version of the ceremonies can be viewed in its entirety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4NU0Tok1T4&t=618s
Description from the full video: "The Gotthard Base Tunnel, the longest and deepest tunnel in the world, is due to officially open in Erstfeld at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 1. The tunnel, which has been under construction for the past 17 years, will be 57 km long and will allow trains to travels up to 250kmh, dividing travel time by half between Zurich and Milan, to two and a half hours."
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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