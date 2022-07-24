100+ Year-old American Wisdom, #Solutions

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Great Depression-era generational advice and time-tested teachings of Scouting come to light in this video. Relates to modern socio-economic issues, and solutions are offered. #solutions
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The antidote! tech-nu info here: teclabsinc.com
No one is supposed to capture video or photos of OA ceremonies, but someone did. This is the age of disclosure, and for that reason I share the link. It's like that. https://youtu.be/IoJF9HaQBAY
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