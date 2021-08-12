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THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WHO
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113 views • August 12, 2021
In May 2020, the President of Tanzania (Africa) Dr. John Pombe Magufuli delivered a speech of how he conducted research about Coronavirus and found that animals and fruit came back positive.
They kidnaped him and claimed that he was dead with a heart attack 😬
Killer gates foundation is responsable of his death 😠
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They kidnaped him and claimed that he was dead with a heart attack 😬
Killer gates foundation is responsable of his death 😠
Support the channel :
https://paypal.me/GflatOut?locale.x=fr_XC
Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7FkOzsOqfVdd/
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