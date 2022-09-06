More Than 1500 Deaths Reported in Taiwan After COVID Vaccination

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hqxec3e
09/04/2022 Since the widespread promotion of COVID vaccination in Taiwan, there have been 20,243 cases of adverse events reported and over 1,500 deaths reported