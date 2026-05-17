RT News - May 17 2026 2PM GMT

May 17, 2026

rt.com









Ukraine launches a barrage of drones on Russia, as air defence forces shoot down more than 500 UAVs overnight. Pakistani police in Bannu reportedly kill five militants linked to a suicide bombing that killed 15 officers. With tensions boiling on the border region with Afghanistan, the US shuts down its Peshawar consulate over security concerns. RT analyzes Washington's move later in the programme. Demonstrators in France and the Netherlands rally in support of Palestinians to mark seventy-eight years since the Nakba, which displaced over a million from the territory. That's as Israel's Finance minister calls for a wide-scale land grab across the West bank.





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