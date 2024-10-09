Is the Long Awaited Third Beast Forming 09/10/2024

Today we have difference sources saying Turkey is trying to form an Islamic NATO. We as prophecy students know, that before you can have the fourth Beast (which is a World Government) the third Beast needs to first be there. The Third Beast might be forming as of right now!

00:00 - Islamic Alliance Against Israel

05:29 - Sjeba & Dedan

08:37 - The First Beast

10:19 - The Second Beast

12:52 - The Third Beast

16:50 - The Fourth Beast

