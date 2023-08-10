Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3133b - Confirmed, Trump, Space Force, MI Caught Them All, End Of Occupation, Game Over
X22 Report
The [DS] is going after Trump with everything they have. Think about they chose the most corrupt prosecutor who does not follow the rule of law who had cases overturned by the Supreme Court. Trump truthed out Dr. Jan Halper Hayes who confirms the Space Force has all the evidence. Trump didn't want a civil war, he is waking the people up so the people have the ability to fight back. Trump ended the occupation and exposed the entire system. The 2024 election will show the [DS] once and for all who has the people and who is in control.

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanondonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

