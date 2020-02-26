© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. V’s 7 Essential Steps to Conquering Cancer (Part 2) | Dr. Veronique Desaulniers at TTAC Live 2019 Anaheim
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 26, 2020
Welcome to Part 2 of Dr. Veronique Desaulniers' TTAC LIVE 2019 presentation where she will cover the last 3 steps of her 7 Essential Steps to beating breast cancer naturally. If you missed Part 1, you can catch up here: https://www.brighteon.com/c0218d51-6c78-42e4-8fe8-2d05bccd6fd3.
Dr. V, aka the "Breast Cancer Conqueror," dives into the last 3 steps:
5. Biological dentistry
6. Repair your body with therapeutic plants
7. Adopt varying very early detection techniques
If you would prefer to read along, you can view the transcript here: http://bit.ly/7-essential-steps-pt2
Dr. V, aka the "Breast Cancer Conqueror," dives into the last 3 steps:
5. Biological dentistry
6. Repair your body with therapeutic plants
7. Adopt varying very early detection techniques
If you would prefer to read along, you can view the transcript here: http://bit.ly/7-essential-steps-pt2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.