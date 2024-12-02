BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joint Russian, Syrian airstrikes on Idlib today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 5 months ago

Russian/Syrian airstrikes on Idlib today. 

Adding: 

Syrian Ministry of Defense: 

Dozens of terrorists have been killed in the past few hours as a result of joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeting their gatherings and convoys in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, destroying their equipment and vehicles. 

Adding: 

Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Pezeshkian, the Kremlin reported. 

Pezeshkian, in a conversation with Putin, praised Russia's role in maintaining peace and stability in Syria and the Middle East. 

He also told the Russian president that the increased activity of terrorists in Syria has become part of a plan by Israel and the United States to destabilize the region, according to the Iranian president's press service. 

Adding: 

Syria: Clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jaysh al-Islam militants over the governance of Aleppo escalated into violent clashes, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus, who confirmed that HTS leader Abu Dhar Muhambal was killed and several Jaysh al-Islam militants were arrested.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy