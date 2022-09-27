Putin just CALLED their bluff and it's about to get real bad

The United States has stepped up the rhetoric around nuclear war in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech around nuclear war. Is the U.S. actively engaged in war? This is only the third time Russia has mobilized its army so this is serious business.
Mirrored - UKACTION
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.