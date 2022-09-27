Create New Account
Putin just CALLED their bluff and it's about to get real bad
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
The United States has stepped up the rhetoric around nuclear war in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech around nuclear war. Is the U.S. actively engaged in war? This is only the third time Russia has mobilized its army so this is serious business.

Mirrored - UKACTION

russiausaputinnuclearthe brink

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
