Jovan Pulitzer Drops Bomb: Dems Plot to End Paper Ballots!

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What Is The Real Story Behind Looking At Physical Ballots?
Noted inventor and data analyst Jovan Hutton Pulitzer joined Jim and Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit to discuss the latest updates in the patriotic movement for election integrity.
Jovan shared breaking news on the Democrat Party’s attempts to steal the elections from 2020 and beyond.