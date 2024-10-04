The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 27 - October 3, 2024

▪️The key event of the past week was the launching of around 200 rockets from Iran into Israel. Most of the munitions were intercepted by air defense, the remainder mostly fell in open terrain.

▪️Nevertheless, several rockets did hit IDF facilities, including Tel Nof airbase. According to the footage that appeared online, several rockets landed on its territory, but the consequences of the attack are unknown.





▪️At least several rockets hit West Bank territory. As a result, one Palestinian was killed and seven others were injured in Jericho.

▪️Attacks on Israel were also marked by pro-Iranian proxies launching UAVs and rockets at various targets. However, the majority of the munitions were intercepted before crossing the Israeli border.

▪️As for members of the Ansar Allah movement, they too attempted to hit Israeli targets. Most of the munitions were intercepted near Eilat, some east of Tel Aviv.

▪️Near the coast of Yemen, the Houthis launched several attacks on merchant ships. CORDELIA MOON tanker in the Red Sea and MARATHOPOLIS container ship in the Indian Ocean were attacked in a combined attack.





▪️Ansar Allah fighters also managed to intercept an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Saada province. This is the 11th UAV of this type shot down by the Houthis since the escalation began.

▪️The Israelis did not sit idle either, attacking port infrastructure in al-Hodeidah and Ras Isa in Yemen. The raid resulted in fires at several facilities, deaths and injuries.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

