Recent selection of Lancet hits on AFU armoured vehicles in Rabotino, Orekhov direction
A selection of recent footage of the use of "Lancets" on armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area in the Orekhov direction. In the first video, the targets were an American BMP M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA, a German Leopard 2A6 tank and two T-72M1 tanks. On the second video, the destruction of an enemy BMP-1.

Source @Intel Slava Z

