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THE VIRAL DELUSION | EPISODE FIVE: SEQUENCING THE VIRUS, WITHOUT THE VIRUS
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80 views • June 01, 2022
With the rise of computing and genetic research in the ’90s, virologists go high-tech. They move away from experiments altogether and into genetic modeling – but do the models have any connection to reality? The wonders of genetic sequencing have been pointed to as the proof of virology’s explanatory power – but when the claimed sequencing of SARS-COV2 is put under the microscope, has the game changed from the realm of science to science fiction? What’s really going on the claim of genetically identifying the SARS-CoV-2 virus is made?
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