Enoch, The Watchers, & The End Of The World - With Gary Wayne Angelegend

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Enoch, The Watchers, & The End Of The World - With Gary WayneAngelegend
Tonight's guest is Gary Wayne. Gary joins us to talk about the book of Enoch. All throughout the book of Enoch are references to the "Watchers" and their role in corrupting mankind in the antediluvian age. Tonight we'll be discussing what the events in Enoch mean for the world in our modern era and at the end of days. Gary is a wealth of knowledge having devoted 30 plus years to research on the topic of the Nephilim and Rephaim, and the Bible as a whole.
SOURCE:
https://www.youtube.com/live/YRisyio2ZGE?feature=share