The Influence of International Financial Institutions on Global Governance: An Examination of the Bank for International Settlements and Related Entities. This analysis examines the historical evolution and operational framework of global financial institutions, such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), and their extensive immunities. It explores their influence on international governance, raising critical questions about transparency, sovereignty, and accountability that warrant further investigation by scholars and policymakers.
