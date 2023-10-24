My Tandem Skydive

Did this dive for the first time ever (and probably my last) on October 21st 2023. If you have not done a dive...do one!! Tilstock Airfield, Whitchurch, Shropshire. Absolutely brilliant staff. Birthday treat to myself...WOW!!!!
