My Tandem Skydive
Did this dive for the first time ever (and probably my last) on October 21st 2023.  If you have not done a dive...do one!!  Tilstock Airfield, Whitchurch, Shropshire.  Absolutely brilliant staff.    Birthday treat to myself...WOW!!!!

birthdayskydivetandem

