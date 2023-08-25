Create New Account
BlackRock To End Climate and ESG Agenda?
Money Talk$
Published 17 hours ago

BlackRock, which does the bidding of Klaus Schwab, might be ending its ESG push. But I don't buy it. Many Republican lawmakers and AG's are calling for Larry Fink to be fired and for BlackRock to do their job for their clients.

current eventsnewspoliticsbusinessfinance

