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Hobby Horses
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4 views • August 18, 2020
All the Christian denominations in the world have some doctrine that they hold up as the most important Christian teaching. This is their hobby-horse. Most of the differences between Christian churches can be shown by a single theological belief or tradition, which they say is a fundamental doctrine of Christianity that all of the other churches have missed. Is A Voice in the Desert guilty of playing the same shallow game? Well, yes...but as I explain in this video, there is one thing about MY hobby-horse which really does set me above all the rest.
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