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Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. 15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is LORD and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.