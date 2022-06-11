Overnight Opinions - Episode 4: Are Public Schools and Single Mothers to Blame for Shootings?

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.

It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds





Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds