Overnight Opinions - Episode 4: Are Public Schools and Single Mothers to Blame for Shootings?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.
It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …
You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds