At least NASA bullsh*t is now being dispensed via toilet humor

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NASA is a pathetic, #Luciferian controlled JOKE!
At this point, people who still believe that NASA "went to the moon" are not even capable of rational thought! The evidence is everywhere folks.... "Space" is fake and gay! There is no "curvature" therefore earth cannot be a "sphere" It's ALL Kabbalistic bullshit and Satanist deception