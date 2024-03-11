REPENT AND BELIEVE IN THE GOSPEL !
I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !
Throw out the liquor
Throw out the drugs
Throw out the whores
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
Hangin' 'round the jailhouse I won't do it no more
Gonna abide by the law No more lonely days in court
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
Throw out the dice Throw out the cards
No more bettin' on the horses
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
No more fussin' and fightin' smashing down casino doors
Goin' to the strip joints triple X HARD CORE !
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !
No cursin' and swearin' Throw out the porn
And no more divorces
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
Won't go crashin' my car Gettin' dragged off the bar room floor
Stop stealin' and double dealin' Keep my promises for sure
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !
Confess my sins
Make amends
Get to church on Sunday morn
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
Join the congregation Give my money to the poor
Sing hallelujah Let heaven be my my reward
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !
Throw out the liquor
Throw out the drugs
Throw out the whores
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024
