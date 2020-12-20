WE THE PEOPLE...Its All We Have

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As Christmas approaches, Trump is running out of time to get the election overturned. Everyone is forgetting who the true culprit is and who is behind all the chaos that we are experiencing right now. I remind everyone who that is and also say who can actually fix it!
#libertythougths, #trump2020, #wethepeople