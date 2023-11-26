Rand Paul on the civilizational threat of the Gain of Function research being funded by American taxpayer dollars and the paper trail that leads to Anthony Fauci and the Wuhan Lab:





"The whole virus identification project has been not to just identify every virus on the planet but to do gain of function research to manipulate it to see what happens.

This is a risk to civilization. We could wind up with a virus that 50% lethal that leaks out of a lab and kills half the planet. That literally is a possibility.





This was so dangerous yet it kept happening...

I think we are eventually going to find paperwork that shows Anthony Fauci gave permission for the research to happen in Wuhan without a safety committee.

America funded (Covid).





Gain of Function is when you take a virus that exists in nature and you take another virus in nature and take part of one virus and stick on the other. But then they say well let's see what it does to humans. Well they sometimes create viruses that don't exist in nature that are now more infectious. They've gained the function of lethality by being combined in a lab.





Fauci admits in 2020 that they were doing gain of function in a Wuhan lab and that they were funding it.."





After hearing exactly what Gain of Function research is: Does anyone hear think this sounds nefarious because I can understand it in no other terms. In what world does this kind of research not sound extremely shady to the nth degree?





@RandPaul

https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1728860644965810398?s=20