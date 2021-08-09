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Vaxxed Bus Down Under - Tania's mum died 5 days after getting an AstraZenica jab
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400 views • August 09, 2021
Tania's otherwise health mum died days after receiving the AZ jab. She will be joining us this morning to tell us the whole story including the level of cognitive dissonance suffered by otherwise intelligent adults who just cannot accept that these shots can be and are deadly.
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